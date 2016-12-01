Apple’s plan to beat Google in the maps game

Apple may have found a way to catch up with Google Maps.

The tech giant will start to use live drone footage to report data faster to users.

Aerial robots will monitor road changes, signs and construction then send data to Apple Maps users to get the most up-to-date road information.

Apple will also be mapping inside venues like sports arenas, airports and malls.

With the popularity of Google Maps and the navigation app Waze, it will be interesting to see how Apple’s new plan will ride out.

Source: http://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2016/12/01/apple-using-drones-catch-google-maps-report-says/94723780/

